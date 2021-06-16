Senators urge Commerce chief to identify U.S. technologies China could misuse

Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 00:29 IST
A group of 10 Republican U.S. senators on Tuesday urged Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to quickly identify American technologies that could be misused by the Chinese government. The letter led by Senator Tom Cotton and seen by Reuters urged the department to identify "emerging and foundational technologies" as required under a nearly three-year-old law.

"We remain concerned that U.S. businesses export sensitive technologies to ostensibly civilian Chinese firms or accept investment from them only for these Chinese firms to promptly hand over this technology to the Chinese military or intelligence services," said the letter. The department did not immediately comment.

