Body of unidentified woman found dumped on road to Tindwari: Police

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 16-06-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 00:43 IST
The body of an unidentified 19-year-old woman was found in the Lalauli police station area of Fatehpur district on Tuesday.

Police suspected that the woman was murdered elsewhere and her body was dumped here.

The body was found lying by villagers on a deserted stretch of road connecting Chilla and Tindwari towns, Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said.

On coming to know about the body, the Lalauli police went to the spot, seized the body and sent it to be kept in mortuary awaiting identification, he said, adding the woman appears to around 19-year-old.

The woman's face was completely blue and prima facie she was dumped there after being poisoned, he said.

''There are no apparent injury marks on her body and her clothes too were not in disarray, so it does not appear to a case of murder after rape,” the SP said.

“Anything concrete, however, can be said only after getting the post mortem report,” he added.

Information about missing persons in Fatehpur and adjoining districts is being collected to identify the woman, the SP said, adding the case will soon be solved.

