Left Menu

Girl rescued days after abduction in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-06-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 00:45 IST
Girl rescued days after abduction in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

A girl, who was abducted three days ago from Jammu city, was rescued from Punjab and her kidnapper was arrested, officials said on Tuesday.

The minor was kidnapped from the Bakshi Nagar area of the city allegedly by Mukul Kalotra, following which a complaint was lodged by her father, they said.

After this, special teams were constituted and the girl was recovered from Punjab, the officials said, adding that further investigation in the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia
4
Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021