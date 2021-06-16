Man wanted in 26 criminal cases arrested in J-K's Reasi

A man allegedly involved in 26 criminal cases was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday, 14 years after being booked in a first case, officials said.

Based on specific information, a police team arrested Parvaiz Ahmed from Reasi, they said.

He was evading arrest since 1991 in cases under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act, they said.

He was evading arrest since 2007 in cases of theft.

Twenty-six FIRs had been registered against him and six arrest warrants issued by courts in Reasi district, the officials said.

To avoid conviction, the accused jumped the trial proceedings by going underground in all the four trials as he shifted to unknown places without leaving footprints of his movement, they said.

It took more than three years for the Reasi Police to pick up clues, trace and arrest Ahmed, they said.

