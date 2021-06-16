Left Menu

Four boys held with stolen goods worth over Rs 10 lakh, licensed pistol: Police

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 16-06-2021 01:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 01:10 IST
Four boys held with stolen goods worth over Rs 10 lakh, licensed pistol: Police
The Mathura police has nabbed four underage boys allegedly involved in a burglary and recovered gold and silver jewellery worth over Rs 10 lakh, besides a licensed pistol, from them.

“The stolen goods from these boys included a licensed pistol with one live cartridge, six gold bangles, two gold chains, two gold lockets besides 16 gms of gold of the molten jewellery, Mathura city Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh.

The stolen goods were valued at over Rs 10 lakhs, he said, adding the boys have confessed to having stolen these articles from a house where marriage was being held, he said.

They were nabbed by the Jamuna Paar police station personnel from near Daharua railway crossing between Mathura Cantt and Raya railways stations when they were planning to commit another crime, the SP said.

All four have been remanded to the custody of children court, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

