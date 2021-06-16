Left Menu

Leh-based 14-corps paid tributes to Galwan martyrs

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-06-2021 01:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 01:19 IST
Leh-based 14-corps paid tributes to Galwan martyrs
  • Country:
  • India

Leh-based 14 Corps known as 'Fire and Fury Corps' on Tuesday paid homage to Galwan martyrs on the first anniversary of the violent clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, a spokesperson of the Northern Command said.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June last year, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

Fire and Fury Corps paid homage to the bravehearts on the first anniversary of the clash on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

''In the face of unprecedented Chinese aggression, 20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives defending our land and inflicted heavy casualties on the PLA,'' he said.

In a solemn ceremony, 14 Corps Chief of Staff (CoS) Major General Akash Kaushik laid a wreath at the war memorial in Leh on the occasion.PTI AB AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia
4
Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021