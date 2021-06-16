Left Menu

Israeli military confirms Gaza air strikes

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-06-2021 04:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 04:12 IST
The Israeli military said its aircraft attacked Hamas armed compounds in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday in response to the launching of incendiary ballons from the territory that caused fires in fields in southern Israel. In a statement, the military said that it was "ready for all scenarios, including renewed fighting in the face of continued terrorist acts emanating from Gaza".

The attacks, following an Israeli nationalist march in East Jerusalem that angered Palestinians, were the first launched by Israel and Gaza militants since an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire ended 11 days of cross-border fighting last month. (Editing by Jeffrey Heller)

