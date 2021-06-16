Left Menu

Car bomb explosion at Colombia military base injures 23- military sources

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2021 04:18 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 04:18 IST
A car bomb explosion at a military base in the Colombian border city of Cucuta on Tuesday injured 23 people, military sources said.

The explosion took place at a base used by the 30th Army Brigade. Interior Minister Daniel Palacios called it a "cowardly terrorist attack." The government has not officially confirmed the number injured, but the military sources told Reuters they included both military personnel and civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

