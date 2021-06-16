Car bomb explosion at Colombia military base injures 23- military sources

A car bomb explosion at a military base in the Colombian border city of Cucuta on Tuesday injured 23 people, military sources said.

The explosion took place at a base used by the 30th Army Brigade. Interior Minister Daniel Palacios called it a "cowardly terrorist attack." The government has not officially confirmed the number injured, but the military sources told Reuters they included both military personnel and civilians.

