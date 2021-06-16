Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. speeds visas for vulnerable Afghans as pullout looms, but Congress wants more

As the U.S. military completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan in the coming weeks, the Biden administration says it is adding staff to hurry up the visa process for Afghans who worked for the U.S. government and want to flee to avoid Taliban reprisals. But for refugee advocates and members of Congress, the effort still isn't enough to ensure that Afghans who worked as U.S. military translators, guides and in other roles aren't persecuted in large numbers in the months ahead.

U.S. homeland chief says U.S.-Mexico border not open to irregular migration

U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday that the administration of President Joe Biden has sent a very clear message the Mexico-U.S. border is not open, when speaking about irregular migration to the United States. Mayorkas, on a visit in Mexico City, said he spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard about migration, trade, public health at the border and economic challenges.

Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians

Thousands of Israeli far-right nationalists marched in a flag-waving procession through East Jerusalem on Tuesday, an event that reignited tensions with Palestinians and posed an early challenge to Israel's new government. Last month, Israeli-Palestinian confrontations in contested Jerusalem helped trigger 11 days of cross-border fighting between Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group.

Biden and Putin summit: Where they disagree and where they might compromise

Don't expect a major breakthrough at a summit on Wednesday between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, given relations between Washington and Moscow are their most strained in years. "We’re not expecting a big set of deliverables out of this meeting," a senior official told reporters aboard Air Force One. The two leaders are expected to talk for four of five hours, the U.S. official said.

Canada's Green Party in turmoil, leader resists calls to step down

Canada's Green Party was increasingly mired in an internal dispute over its position on Israel on Tuesday, and a news report said the bloc would hold a vote next month on whether to oust its leader, Annamie Paul, who was elected just eight months ago. The Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) reported that the Greens had triggered a process that could remove Paul, the first black person to head a mainstream Canadian party, beginning with a vote next month.

Mexican state of Sinaloa approves same-sex marriage

Lawmakers in the Mexican state of Sinaloa voted on Tuesday to legalize same-sex marriage, joining more than half of all Mexican states in making the practice legal. Marriage equality was approved in a unanimous vote, although a number of lawmakers abstained.

Taiwan reports largest incursion yet by Chinese air force

Twenty-eight Chinese air force aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday, the island's government said, the largest reported incursion to date. While there was no immediate comment from Beijing, the news comes after the Group of Seven leaders issued a joint statement on Sunday scolding China for a series of issues and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, comments China condemned as "slander".

Wide disagreements, low expectations as Biden, Putin meet

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin face off on Wednesday in their first meeting since Biden took office with wide disagreements likely and expectations low for any breakthroughs. Both have said they hope their talks in a stately lakeside Geneva villa can lead to more stable and predictable relations, even though they remain at odds over everything from arms control and cyber-hacking to election interference and Ukraine.

Peru socialist Castillo claims win in presidential vote as count ends

Peruvian socialist candidate Pedro Castillo claimed victory in the presidential election on Tuesday after clinging on to a narrow lead as the lengthy vote count ended, although his right-wing rival has pledged to fight the result and has yet to concede. Castillo ended the count 44,058 votes ahead of Keiko Fujimori, who has made allegations of fraud with little proof and has tried to get some votes annulled. The result of the June 6 ballot has not been formally announced by electoral authorities, but Castillo hailed the win on Twitter.

Israel-Gaza violence erupts for first time since end of last month's fighting

Israel mounted air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the first since the end of 11 days of cross-border fighting last month, in response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian territory. The flare-up, a first test for Israel's new government, followed a march in East Jerusalem on Tuesday by Jewish nationalists that had drawn threats of action by Hamas, the ruling militant group in Gaza.

