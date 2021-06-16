Maha: Trio held in chain-snatching, motorcycle theft cases

With the arrest of three persons, police in Maharashtra’s Thane city claimed to have solved at least nine cases - four of chain-snatching and five of motorcycle theft, an official said on Wednesday. The arrest was made by the crime branch of the city police, he said. Senior inspector at the crime branch’s central crime unit, Anil Honrao, said stolen property collectively worth Rs 7 lakhs has been recovered from the accused trio, identified as Khalid Muzammil Ali alias Neigro (23), Arshad Abdul Razzak Shaikh, (20) and Rizwan Afsar Shaikh alias Pachas (20).

Khalid and Arshad were arrested in chain-snatching incidents, following which it came to light that Rizwan had provided them stolen motorcycles that were used in the crimes, he said.

The offences of chain-snatching and motorcycle thefts were registered in Kopri, Kapurbawdi, Kalwa, Sri Nagar, Mumbra, Manpada and Kalwa police stations.

