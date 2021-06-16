COVID vaccination drives carried out by Vedanta Cares for employees, partners

In one of the largest COVID vaccination drives carried out across Corporate India so far, Vedanta Cares has administered one dose of vaccine to over 84,000 employees, business partners as well as their family members, said the company. In a statement issued by Vedanta Cares on Tuesday, it stated that it proposes to complete its vaccination drive across all its locations by August 2021. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Vedanta also plans to provide the first jab across locations to those visitors, who have not been inoculated so far.

In another significant move, Vedanta will extend Covid Kawach Insurance to its business partners that includes Term Life and Hospitalisation as well as an Ex-gratia amount of INR 10 lacs to be paid to the family members of the deceased business partner employee, it said. The company stated that considering the increased mortality rate due to Covid-19 and the recent black fungus epidemic, it is providing cover for family members of deceased employees in the form of continued payments of last drawn salary until the notional date of retirement, a continuation of Mediclaim insurance coverage until retirement and education assistance for 2 children until graduation.

Vedanta Chairman, Anil Agarwal said, "Employee-centricity is at the core of Vedanta's organisational culture. Our employees and our extended family of business partners have always been our greatest resource and their safety and wellbeing is our foremost priority." The company stated that the Medical insurance cover for employees has also been enhanced to 1.5 times the existing eligibility. Vedanta is extending all support that is required and has introduced a corporate floater cover for any employee exceeding their eligibility. The company also provides a best-in-class life insurance policy equivalent to 5 times of annual fixed pay, it said.

The company further said that it is spending around Rs 13 crore to procure vaccines in bulk for the entire Vedanta family, for 100 per cent vaccination coverage in its areas of operations.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)