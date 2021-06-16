Left Menu

125 third party entities expressed interest in COVID-19 vaccine booking service, 91 in process of approval: NHA

After the Central government capped the price of the COVID-19 vaccine for the private sector, the National Health Authority (NHA) on Wednesday said 125 third-party entities have expressed interest in vaccine booking service, out of which 91 are in different process of approval.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 13:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
By Joymala Bagchi After the Central government capped the price of the COVID-19 vaccine for the private sector, the National Health Authority (NHA) on Wednesday said 125 third-party entities have expressed interest in vaccine booking service, out of which 91 are in different process of approval.

While speaking to ANI, RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority said, "A review was done and it was seen that 125 entities have expressed their interest and out of which 91 are in the process of approval whereas some of them are already in the various process of finalisation." From June 21 onward central government will procure all the vaccines, which are to be distributed to the states.

Besides, that private sectors will also procure 25 per cent vaccines directly from the manufacturer as per the new policy. "However, with the development of third party showing interest in roping themselves in the vaccine booking service NHA before providing the "security keys" through which the third party could connect, are going through several testing that their applications are in accordance with the privacy policy," said Sharma.

He further said they have created a team in NHA that checks the applications and compliance of various terms. The exact timing for the third party to start under the umbrella of CoWin will depend on them as Sharma said, "We are going to provide them keys only after the testing. Ultimately the decision will be there's when they want to role it on."

In furtherance, Sharma said, "If the third party could cater to the surge for vaccination, vacancy, booking and certification on their apps that will extend the reach and much more people will be covered. The union of all these entities will be quite high. Moreover, their user interface will also be possibly different and improved." However any change in the database be it cancellation, rescheduling will have to come in the CoWin database. Whenever one does a transaction that will be done on the database of CoWin platform.

"CoWin will play a central role. Some of the peripheral activities such as vacancies or booking will be given to the applications, which will ultimately come back to CoWin once the slot gets booked," concluded Sharma. In a letter to all states and Union Territories last week, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had capped the maximum service charge per dose levied by private hospitals at Rs 150 per dose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

