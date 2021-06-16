Mumbai: Woman held for robbing senior citizen of valuables worth over Rs 1 lakh
A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth over Rs 1 lakh from a senior citizen in the western suburb of Andheri here, police said on Wednesday.
The police on Tuesday nabbed Ekta Pramod Anand from Four Bungalows locality in Andheri (west) for stealing valuables from the home of a 62-year-old woman, where she had stayed as a paying guest, an official said.
The elderly woman had lodged a complaint that the accused had decamped with gold jewellery, cash and two mobile phones from her home last month, the official said.
Based on the complaint, the Andheri police scanned the CCTV footage from the area and tracked down the autorickshaw the accused woman had used to flee, he said, adding that the police have recovered stolen items worth Rs 1.63 lakh.
The accused, a native of Bihar, was living in Mumbai since the last three years, and had claimed to be a dancer, the official said.
A case under section 380 (theft) of the India Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, he added.
