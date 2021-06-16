Left Menu

Man held for stealing Rs 2.2 lakh from lab where he worked as accountant

According to police, they received a complaint on Tuesday regarding the theft of around Rs 2.2 lakh from the accounts department of the scan lab in Hauz Khas. On May 26, he came to the office and stole around Rs 2.2 lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police south Atul Kumar Thakur said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 13:43 IST
A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing over Rs 2 lakh from a lab in south Delhi where he worked as an accountant, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Ranjan, a resident of Tughlakabad, they said. According to police, they received a complaint on Tuesday regarding the theft of around Rs 2.2 lakh from the accounts department of the scan lab in Hauz Khas. The manager of the lab suspected someone from the staff behind the theft as it was not possible for outsider to reach the accounts department. There were no traces of breaking of any lock of the main gate, a senior police officer said. While police were interrogating the staff, the activity of the accountant was found suspicious, they said. It was also revealed that he had recently bought a new bike. When he was asked about the source of buying the bike and expenditure in the delivery of his pregnant wife, Ranjan could not justify himself and started giving excuses, the officer said.

''Later, Ranjan accepted his offence and said that his wife was pregnant and he was in urgent need of money. On May 26, he came to the office and stole around Rs 2.2 lakh,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Ranjan further said that he had spent Rs 35,000 on the delivery of his wife, Rs 25,000 in purchasing the bike, Rs 40,000 on jewellery, Rs 17,000 on TV, Rs 60,000 on paying his debts and transferred Rs 40,000 to his father in Odisha, Thakur said.

Police recovered the bike, a gold ring, and television from his possession, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

