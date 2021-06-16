Left Menu

6 Maoists killed in encounter with police in AP

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 16-06-2021 13:50 IST
Six members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were killed in an alleged exchange of fire with the elite Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh Police in Visakhapatnam district early on Wednesday.

A senior leader of the Maoists and a woman member were among those killed, a release from the DGP's office said here.

''In the morning hours, an exchange of fire took place between CPI (Maoist) and Greyhounds, the state's elite anti- naxal force, in the Teegalametta forest area under Mampa police station limits.

First information revealed that six bodies were recovered,'' the release added.

An AK-47, an SLR, a carbine, three .303 rifles and a tapancha (country pistol) were recovered from the spot.

The search operation in the area was underway and further details were awaited.

