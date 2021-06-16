6 Maoists killed in encounter with police in AP

Six members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were killed in an alleged exchange of fire with the elite Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh Police in Visakhapatnam district early on Wednesday.

A senior leader of the Maoists and a woman member were among those killed, a release from the DGP's office said here.

''In the morning hours, an exchange of fire took place between CPI (Maoist) and Greyhounds, the state's elite anti- naxal force, in the Teegalametta forest area under Mampa police station limits.

First information revealed that six bodies were recovered,'' the release added.

An AK-47, an SLR, a carbine, three .303 rifles and a tapancha (country pistol) were recovered from the spot.

The search operation in the area was underway and further details were awaited.

