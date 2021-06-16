UP: 2 youths drown in rivulet after motorcycle falls into it amid heavy rain

Bodies of two youths were on Wednesday morning fished out of an overflowing rivulet where they had fallen the night before while riding a motorcycle, police said.

Three friends -- Arman, Jatin and Pradeep -- were riding a motorcycle on their way home amid heavy rains on Tuesday evening when the two-wheeler fell in the overflowing rivulet.

Even though Pradeep could save himself, Jatin and Arman, both 18-years-old drowned, officials said. An overnight search operation was launched and the bodies of Jatin and Arman were fished out on Wednesday morning, said Pramod Sharma, the chief fire officer who supervised the operation.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the official said.

