Left Menu

Ukraine hackers uncovered who targeted U.S., Korean firms, say police

Ukrainian police said on Wednesday they had uncovered a group of hackers who had carried out ransomware attacks on foreign companies and universities between 2019 and 2021. A total of 21 searches on the homes and the vehicles of the alleged hackers were conducted police said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 14:41 IST
Ukraine hackers uncovered who targeted U.S., Korean firms, say police
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian police said on Wednesday they had uncovered a group of hackers who had carried out ransomware attacks on foreign companies and universities between 2019 and 2021. Six hackers had targeted the servers of U.S. and South Korean companies, threatening to disclose confidential data if the victims did not pay up, according to a police statement.

The total damage inflicted amounted to $500 million, the police said. A total of 21 searches on the homes and the vehicles of the alleged hackers were conducted police said. They did not say whether any of the suspects had been detained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021