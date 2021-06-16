Left Menu

Germany to end home office obligation on June 30 - report

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 14:49 IST
Image Credit: Unsplash
  • Germany

Germany will not extend a rule which forces companies to allow working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic beyond the end of June, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff Helge Braun was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The fact that coronavirus infection numbers are sinking means that the home office rule does not need to be extended beyond June 30, when an emergency law regulating the lockdown expires, Braun told the WirtschaftsWoche weekly.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

