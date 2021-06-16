N.Ireland protocol not a territorial threat to UK, Ireland says

Post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland are not a threat to the territorial integrity of the United Kingdom but simply a means of managing disruption from its exit from the European Union, Ireland's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"Don't know how many times this needs to be said before it's fully accepted as true. NI (Northern Ireland) Protocol is a technical trading arrangement to manage the disruption of Brexit for the island of Ireland to the greatest extent possible," Simon Coveney said on Twitter.

Advertisement

"It's not about constitutional matters," he said in response to comments by Britain's Brexit minister David Frost at a parliamentary committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)