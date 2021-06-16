Left Menu

EU being excessively "purist" over post-Brexit trade with N.Ireland, says UK

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 15:06 IST
EU being excessively "purist" over post-Brexit trade with N.Ireland, says UK
  • United Kingdom

London accused the European Union again on Wednesday of being excessively "purist" in its view of trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, saying there was no risk of sausages ending up in the bloc's single market via the British province.

David Frost, Britain's Brexit minister, said London had proposed to Brussels an extension of a grace period from checks for foodstuffs such as chilled meats to help defuse a row over post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland.

"I still sort of hold out some hope that they might agree to that," Frost told a parliamentary committee. "It does seem to us ... a very purist point for the EU to insist upon given that there is as far as we're aware no risk of great British sausages ending up in the single market."

