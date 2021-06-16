Left Menu

Two 250-bed makeshift Covid hospitals to be set up in West Bengal from PM CARES Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 15:23 IST
Two 250-bed makeshift Covid hospitals to be set up in West Bengal from PM CARES Fund
Two 250-bed makeshift Covid hospitals will be established in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Kalyani and a sum of Rs 41.62 crore has been allocated from the PM CARES fund for it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund trust had, in its endeavour to support the augmentation of health infrastructure, helped establish Covid hospitals in Bihar, Delhi, Jammu and Srinagar also, the PMO said.

The PM CARES Fund trust has decided to allocate Rs 41.62 crore for establishment of two 250-bed makeshift Covid hospitals by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Murshidabad and Kalyani, West Bengal, it said. For this, certain infrastructural support would also be provided by the state government and the Union health ministry. This proposal will augment health infrastructure in West Bengal to effectively manage the Covid situation, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

