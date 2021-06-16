Delhi riots: After securing bail, student activists seek speedy release from jail

JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, who have been granted bail by the Delhi High Court in the riots 'conspiracy' case, have moved a trial court here seeking immediate release from the jail. Additional Sessions Judge Revinder Bedi is slated to hear the matter shortly. The court on Tuesday had sought the verification report from the police on the particulars of the accused and sureties by today. The report was called by 1 pm but the police sought a few more hours to submit it. The high court on Tuesday set aside the trial court orders denying bail to Narwal, Kalita and Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha. After securing bail, the two women activists moved the trial court seeking their immediate release. ''This is all a part of the state response. Let us have faith in the system,'' advocate Siddharth Agarwal, representing the accused, said. The high court had granted bail to the trio and directed them to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each along with two sureties of the like amount. The three student activists were arrested in May 2020 and are accused of being the 'masterminds' of the February 2020 violence, which had left 53 people dead and hundreds injured. The were arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court judgements granting them bail in the case. PTI AAK RKS RKS

