Left Menu

4 held for abducting, raping 19-year-old girl in Rajasthan

The three men raped her one by one overnight, it said, adding the victim managed to escape after a scuffle erupted among them near Harnawda Fanta, where two persons heard her cries and rescued her.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 15:29 IST
4 held for abducting, raping 19-year-old girl in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four men have been arrested for abducting and raping a 19-year-old girl from their neighbouring village in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said.

The four have been identified as Ishwar Singh Sondhya Rajput (23), Balu Singh (28), Meharban Singh (26) – residents of Peepliya Khurd village and and Govind Singh (26) of Pagariya, they said.

The incident took place on Friday night and a case was registered in this regard on Saturday morning at Dag police station, they added.

In a press note released on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Kang Sidhu said Ishwar Singh abducted the girl on Friday when she was on her way to her village.

He took her to a forest in the nearby area and raped her, she alleged, adding he then called his friends, Balu and Meharban, and took her to a deserted field on Ghanti road near Dag village where Meharban Singh sexually assaulted her and left.

Later in the night, Ishwar and Balu took her to Bhawani Mandi area, where their friend Govind joined them, according to the release. The three men raped her one by one overnight, it said, adding the victim managed to escape after a scuffle erupted among them near Harnawda Fanta, where two persons heard her cries and rescued her. The survivor's statements were recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Code of Conduct (CrPC) and further investigation was underway, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021