4 held for abducting, raping 19-year-old girl in Rajasthan

Four men have been arrested for abducting and raping a 19-year-old girl from their neighbouring village in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said.

The four have been identified as Ishwar Singh Sondhya Rajput (23), Balu Singh (28), Meharban Singh (26) – residents of Peepliya Khurd village and and Govind Singh (26) of Pagariya, they said.

Advertisement

The incident took place on Friday night and a case was registered in this regard on Saturday morning at Dag police station, they added.

In a press note released on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Kang Sidhu said Ishwar Singh abducted the girl on Friday when she was on her way to her village.

He took her to a forest in the nearby area and raped her, she alleged, adding he then called his friends, Balu and Meharban, and took her to a deserted field on Ghanti road near Dag village where Meharban Singh sexually assaulted her and left.

Later in the night, Ishwar and Balu took her to Bhawani Mandi area, where their friend Govind joined them, according to the release. The three men raped her one by one overnight, it said, adding the victim managed to escape after a scuffle erupted among them near Harnawda Fanta, where two persons heard her cries and rescued her. The survivor's statements were recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Code of Conduct (CrPC) and further investigation was underway, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)