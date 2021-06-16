Left Menu

Gunbattle between security forces, Maoists in Odisha's Malkangiri

PTI | Malkangiri | Updated: 16-06-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 15:36 IST
Gunbattle between security forces, Maoists in Odisha's Malkangiri
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

A heavy exchange of fire took place between security forces and Maoists in Kulabeda forest in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the Special Operations Group of the Odisha Police and members of the district voluntary force began an operation in the forest in the Maithili police station area when the gunbattle broke out.

''As a combing operation was underway near Kulabeda village, the Maoists began sudden unprovoked firing. The forces also retaliated after appealing to them to surrender,'' said Rishikesh Khilari, the superintendent of police of Malkangiri.

However, the Maoists managed to flee taking advantage of the terrain, he said.

Following the gunbattle, a large number of arms and ammunition, including an INSAS rifle, were recovered from the spot, the officer said.

Follow-up operations are underway, he said.

There is credible input that many Maoists are suffering from COVID-19, the officer said, urging them to surrender.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021