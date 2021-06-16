PM Modi to launch crash course for COVID frontline workers on June 18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a 'Customized Crash Course' programme for COVID-19 frontline workers on June 18, Friday.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a 'Customized Crash Course' programme for COVID-19 frontline workers on June 18, Friday. As per a statement, the programme will be launched via video conferencing at 11 am in 111 training centers across 26 states.
The programme aims to skill and upskill over one lakh Covid warriors across the country. The training will be imparted in six customised job roles, namely - Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support. It has been designed as a special programme under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with a total financial outlay of Rs. 276 crore.
The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Narendra Modi
- Kaushal Vikas
- PM Modi
ALSO READ
Several cops contracted COVID on duty, must follow precautions: Hyderabad police commissioner
Japan to begin COVID-19 vaccinations at workplaces on June 21
Indore civic body, state health dept conduct test of COVID norm violators
COVID-19 aid: Indian-American NGO raises USD 100000 for specially abled people in India
BRIEF-Sinovac Biotech Supplied Over 600 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of End-May