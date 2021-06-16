PM Modi to launch crash course for COVID frontline workers on June 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a 'Customized Crash Course' programme for COVID-19 frontline workers on June 18, Friday. As per a statement, the programme will be launched via video conferencing at 11 am in 111 training centers across 26 states.

The programme aims to skill and upskill over one lakh Covid warriors across the country. The training will be imparted in six customised job roles, namely - Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support. It has been designed as a special programme under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with a total financial outlay of Rs. 276 crore.

Advertisement

The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)