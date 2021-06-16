Andhra Governor nominates four new members to Legislative Council
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Wednesday nominated four new members to the Legislative Council (MLCs).
The new members include Thota Thrimurthulu, Lella Appi Reddy, Koyye Moshenu Raju and Ramesh Yadav Rajagolla, read a statement issued by the state government notifying their nomination. All four leaders belong to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).
This comes as the term of the office of four members including T.D. Janardhan, Samanthakamani, Beeda Ravichandra and Gownivaari Sreenivasulu who were nominated by the Governor had expired on June 11, 2021. (ANI)
