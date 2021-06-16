Left Menu

25 arrested for cyber crime, loot in Jharkhand

PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 16-06-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 16:10 IST
  • India

A total of 25 people have been arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district for cyber crime, loot and theft, police said on Wednesday.

Thirteen of them were held in connection with cases of cyber crime, Deoghar Superintendent of Police Ashwini Kumar Sinha said.

Altogether, 14 motorcycles were impounded and 30 mobile phones and eight passbooks recovered from their possession, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

