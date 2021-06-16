Left Menu

Nobody will be left out from being vaccinated against COVID-19 due to digital barrier, says NHA CEO

Questions about the registration process for COVID-19 vaccination have been raised with regards to the digital divide existing in the country, especially in the rural areas. It has also been said that despite awareness about vaccination at the ground level, the lack of internet connectivity in rural India is a big hurdle in the way of mass inoculation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 16:36 IST
Nobody will be left out from being vaccinated against COVID-19 due to digital barrier, says NHA CEO
RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Joymala Bagchi Questions about the registration process for COVID-19 vaccination have been raised with regards to the digital divide existing in the country, especially in the rural areas. It has also been said that despite awareness about vaccination at the ground level, the lack of internet connectivity in rural India is a big hurdle in the way of mass inoculation.

Reacting to this RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority said, "There does exist a digital divide in the country but I do not think if anybody who wants to get vaccinated will be left out because of the digital barrier." Sharma explained, "Since the beginning, we have allowed walk-ins which means one does not have to register. We have also opened the call centre at the National Health Authority as well as assisted registration through common service centers."

Digital systems do not discriminate between people who are not digitally aware or do not have the means to access the system, believes the NHA. "People in villages are doing digital transactions and these systems are not more complicated. Neither language nor not having a mobile phone should be a barrier," concluded Sharma.

CoWin has integrated over 12 languages to help its users for better and easy understanding. Till date, CoWin has issued 25.69 crore vaccination certificates. Around 80 per cent of the population have been vaccinated through walk-ins in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021