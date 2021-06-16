Left Menu

Better relations with Russia a distant prospect, EU chief diplomat says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-06-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 16:47 IST
Better relations with Russia a distant prospect, EU chief diplomat says
Josep Borrell Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Belgium

There is not much hope for better relations between the European Union and Russia any time soon, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday, roughly a week before leaders of the 27 nation bloc are to discuss its future Russia policy.

"Under present circumstances, a renewed partnership between the EU and Russia, allowing for closer cooperation, seems a distant prospect," Borrell said in a statement, commenting on a new report prepared by the European Commission on the bloc's fraught relations with Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021