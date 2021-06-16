Left Menu

Two 250-bed makeshift COVID hospitals to be established in West Bengal through PM CARES Fund

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund Trust has allocated Rs 41.62 crores for the establishment of two 250 bedded makeshift COVID hospitals by DRDO at Murshidabad and Kalyani, West Bengal, informed the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday.

16-06-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
For this, certain infrastructural support would also be provided by the State Government and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, said the PMO.It further stated that this proposal will augment health infrastructure in West Bengal to effectively manage the COVID situation.The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund Trust, in its endeavor to support the augmentation of health infrastructure, has also helped establish COVID Hospitals in Bihar, Delhi, Jammu and Srinagar, it added. (ANI)

