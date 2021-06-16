UK PM Johnson says could take steps over N.Ireland protocol

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would take steps to ensure uninterrupted post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland unless there was progress in talks with the European Union over the Northern Irish protocol.

Asked if he would commit to fully restoring Northern Ireland's place in the internal market, Johnson told parliament: "I can say that unless we see progress on the implementation of the protocol which I think is currently totally disproportionate then we will have to take necessary steps to do exactly what he said."

