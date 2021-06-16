Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says could take steps over N.Ireland protocol

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 17:15 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would take steps to ensure uninterrupted post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland unless there was progress in talks with the European Union over the Northern Irish protocol.

Asked if he would commit to fully restoring Northern Ireland's place in the internal market, Johnson told parliament: "I can say that unless we see progress on the implementation of the protocol which I think is currently totally disproportionate then we will have to take necessary steps to do exactly what he said."

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

