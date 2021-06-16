UK PM Johnson says could take steps over N.Ireland protocol
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would take steps to ensure uninterrupted post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland unless there was progress in talks with the European Union over the Northern Irish protocol.
Asked if he would commit to fully restoring Northern Ireland's place in the internal market, Johnson told parliament: "I can say that unless we see progress on the implementation of the protocol which I think is currently totally disproportionate then we will have to take necessary steps to do exactly what he said."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
After tough Bolshoi training, British ballerina sets eyes on world stage
Northern Ireland delays post-Brexit pet checks for 3 more months
British midcaps hit record high on industrials, factory data boost
No violation of ceasefire understanding along LoC by India and Pakistan since Feb 25: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi.
Eight killed in protests against Kurdish-led forces in northern Syrian city