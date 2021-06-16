80 percent of desilting work completed, says TN Minister

About 80 percent of the desilting works to make the water from Mettur reach the tail-end areas have been completed in the Cauvery delta districts, said Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at Thennalakudi village near Sirkazhi, the Minister said a total of 647 desiltation works had been taken up at a cost of Rs 68 crore in the districts.

''Nearly 80 percent of the works have been completed and the remaining work will be completed within two days,'' he said.

The Minister expressed hope that Cauvery water released from Mettur would reach the tail-end areas.

Earlier, he inspected the desilting work completed in various parts of Mayiladuthurai district.