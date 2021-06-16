22-yr-old youth hangs self in UP
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-06-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 17:57 IST
- Country:
- India
A 22-year-old youth hanged himself from the ceiling of a house in Khedi village under Miranpur police station here on Wednesday, police said.
Sameer, a carpenter, hanged himself in the under-construction house where he was working, they said. The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause behind the incident is being investigated, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
