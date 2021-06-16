Left Menu

BJD MP urges Centre to give free admission beyond quota in KV to children orphaned due to COVID-19

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Dr Amar Patnaik on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and urged him to "consider giving free admission beyond any quota and any sanctioned number of seats in any Kendriya Vidyalaya in the country, in any class" to children orphaned due to COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 18:00 IST
BJD MP urges Centre to give free admission beyond quota in KV to children orphaned due to COVID-19
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Dr Amar Patnaik on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and urged him to "consider giving free admission beyond any quota and any sanctioned number of seats in any Kendriya Vidyalaya in the country, in any class" to children orphaned due to COVID-19. Addressing, the education Minister, Patnaik wrote, "As you are aware COVID-19 has wreaked devastation not only to the economy but also on families and society. It has not only created a health emergency but has scarred families ruthlessly and permanently. It has broken families to such an extent that children as young as five to six years and even younger have been suddenly rendered orphaned and many of them may also have become homeless, penniless, and without food water, and clothing."

"I would request you to kindly consider giving free admission beyond any quota whatsoever and beyond any sanction number of seats in any Kendriya Vidyalaya in the country in any class to these children as and when they approach with adequate proof or certificate from responsible district block/panchayat officials about the death of their parents," it added. Earlier, the Supreme Court has issued guidelines to the Central Government and all the states regarding the orphan children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19.

According to the guideline, strict action will be taken against NGOs illegally adopting children from states and union territories. Along with this, the Supreme Court has asked the state government to make provisions for continuing education of orphan children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021