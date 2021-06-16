FIR registered in Delhi for hurting religious sentiments through objectionable post on social media

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has registered a case against an unknown person for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by posting ''objectionable'' content on social media, officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday following a complaint from a resident of Delhi's South Extension area.

Advertisement

The complainant said that he came to know about the ''objectionable'' content related to the 'gurus' of three religions through WhatsApp on June 7. It was originally posted on Instagram.

A case under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation was underway, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)