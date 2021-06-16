Left Menu

No need for Malaysia to extend emergency beyond Aug. 1, rulers say

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 16-06-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 18:08 IST

Malaysia's council of rulers said on Wednesday they were of the view that there was no need for a state of emergency imposed since January to be extended beyond Aug. 1.

Their statement came after a meeting on Wednesday of the council, made up of the country's nine sultans including the King, to discuss efforts to curb the spread of the virus during the emergency.

