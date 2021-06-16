Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-06-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 18:10 IST
UP: Live-in partner arrested under anti-conversion law, rape charge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old woman's live-in partner over allegations of rape and coercing her into changing her religion for marriage, officials said.

The accused, who has been arrested by the officials of the Bisrakh police station, has been booked under the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020, among others, they said.

"Accused Murtaza alias Mritunjay (33) is a native of Moradabad district in western UP and had been living in a rented accommodation in Bisrakh area. The accused and the complainant were in a live-in relationship," a police spokesperson said.

"When the woman insisted him for marriage, the man forced her for religious conversion after which she approached the police with allegations of rape and forced conversion attempt," the spokesperson said.

The FIR, lodged at the Bisrakh police station, also invokes provisions under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 376 (rape), 406 (criminal breach of trust), the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

