NGT directs Haryana Chief Secy to furnish status report about compliance of Bio Medical Waste Rules

The National Green Tribunal Wednesday directed the Haryana chief secretary to furnish status report about the compliance of the Bio Medical Waste (BMW) Rules, 2016 in the state, saying it is significant for protection of environment and public health.

"We consider it appropriate to require the Chief Secretary, Haryana to furnish a status report about the compliance of the BMW Rules, 2016 before the next date by e-mail.

"Before giving report, the Chief Secretary may review the matter with information about daily generation of BMW, number of Health Care Facilities authorised, practices adopted for disposal of BMW - captive or connected with CBMWTF, performance of existing CBMWTFs, plan to bridge the gap in generation and scientific disposal and the extent of Environment Compensation imposed for non- compliances," a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said.

The matter is listed for next hearing on September 24.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Haryana native Varun Sheokand against unscientific disposal of bio-medical waste in Faridabad, in violation of Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 (BMW Rules). It is stated that while 14 to 15 tons of bio-medical waste is generated daily and there are 7422 bedded hospitals, there is only one Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facility. "This is resulting in unscientific disposal of the waste leading to creating hazard for public health. The applicant sent a representation to the Municipal Corporation and Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad, the State PCB and the Chief Secretary but to no effect," the plea said.

