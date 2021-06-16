MP: Over 200 kg silver recovered from SUV in Sagar; three detained
- Country:
- India
Three persons have been detained for alleged possession of 215 kg of silver, worth Rs 1.5 crore, in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The silver, in the form of ornaments, and wires was being transported to Sagar from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vikram Singh Kushwaha said.
Based on a tip-off, a police team intercepted an SUV on Pagara Road and recovered 215 kg silver from the vehicle, he said.
The police have detained the occupants of the vehicle Vimal Jain (45), Rahul Jain (22) and Rizwan (36), who failed to furnish any documents for the commodity, the official said. The Income Tax Department has been notified for further probe, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sagar Dhankar murder case:Wrestler Sushil Kumar's arms license suspended, says Delhi Police
Delhi HC directs police to give protection to witness in Sagar Dhankar murder case
Sagar Dhankar murder case: Witnesses in Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium brawl to get police protection
Sagar Dhankar murder case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of wrestler Sushil Kumar till June 25
4 children, others rescued by SDRF team in MP's Sagar