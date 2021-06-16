Left Menu

35-year-old arrested for raping woman on false promise of marriage

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 16-06-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for raping a woman after giving false assurance to marry her, police said.

The man, who hails from Mau district, was on the run and was arrested after a chase of two and a half years from near Garhwar tri-section here, they said.

The 22-year-old victim told police that he raped her from November 2018 to January 2019 and a case was registered in this regard at Nagra police station on August 17, 2019.

According to the complaint, the accused was already married. He refused to marry the victim and also threatened to kill her, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

