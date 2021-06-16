Left Menu

India, Kyrgyz Republic review ties, vow to enhance cooperation at UN

During the consultations, both sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, economic, commercial, defence, development partnership, capacity building, consular matters and cultural cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 18:55 IST
India, Kyrgyz Republic review ties, vow to enhance cooperation at UN
  • Country:
  • India

India and the Kyrgyz Republic on Wednesday reviewed the entire gamut of their bilateral cooperation and agreed to enhance cooperation in the UN as well as other multilateral fora. The 11th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and the Kyrgyz Republic was held through virtual mode and the Indian side was led by Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West), while the Kyrgyz side was led by Nuran Niyazaliev, First Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic. During the consultations, both sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, economic, commercial, defence, development partnership, capacity building, consular matters and cultural cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. Special emphasis was laid on timely implementation of decisions taken and MoUs/agreements signed during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Kyrgyz Republic in June 2019, the MEA said.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to enhance cooperation in the UN and multilateral arena, it said.

The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere and both sides agreed to hold the next consultations at a mutually convenient date, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021