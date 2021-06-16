India, Kyrgyz Republic review ties, vow to enhance cooperation at UN

India and the Kyrgyz Republic on Wednesday reviewed the entire gamut of their bilateral cooperation and agreed to enhance cooperation in the UN as well as other multilateral fora. The 11th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and the Kyrgyz Republic was held through virtual mode and the Indian side was led by Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West), while the Kyrgyz side was led by Nuran Niyazaliev, First Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic. During the consultations, both sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, economic, commercial, defence, development partnership, capacity building, consular matters and cultural cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. Special emphasis was laid on timely implementation of decisions taken and MoUs/agreements signed during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Kyrgyz Republic in June 2019, the MEA said.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to enhance cooperation in the UN and multilateral arena, it said.

The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere and both sides agreed to hold the next consultations at a mutually convenient date, the statement said.

