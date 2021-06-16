Left Menu

PAC meeting witnesses uproar, NDA members object to Adhir's demand for review of vaccination policy

The meeting of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday witnessed an uproar after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought a review of the COVID-19 vaccination policy and some members objected to it, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:02 IST
The Parliament of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The meeting of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday witnessed an uproar after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought a review of the COVID-19 vaccination policy and some members objected to it, sources said. They said that there was an argument between Chowdury and NDA members - BJP's Jagdambika Pal and JD-U's Rajiv Ranjan Singh - and the meeting ended. Chowdhury chairs the PAC.

The agenda of the meeting was 'consideration of memorandum no.1 regarding the selection of subjects for examination during the year 2021-22'. It was the first meeting of a parliamentary committee with the physical presence of members amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last PAC meeting in person was held in July last year.

Chowdhury had urged the Lok Sabha Speaker last month to convene an early meeting of PAC to deliberate upon the pandemic situation and the government's COVID-19 vaccination policy. Chowdhury had said the meeting could be by any mode, either physical or virtual, depending upon the COVID-19 situation.

The government has decided to provide free COVID-19 vaccine doses to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age under the revised vaccination policy which will commence on June 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

