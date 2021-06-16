Left Menu

Lanka court orders release of top police investigator after over 10 months

16-06-2021
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

A Sri Lankan court on Wednesday ordered the release of a top police sleuth from detention after he was held for over 10-months, amid mounting international pressure to free the investigator from captivity.

Shani Abeysekera, the former director of the police’s Crime Investigation Department, was arrested in late July last year and remanded for alleged fabrication of evidence related to a murder case in 2013.

He was ordered to be remanded by the magistrate in the western town of Gampaha.

The Court of Appeal on Wednesday responded to his bail application. The court ordered that Abeysekera be granted bail and ordered the magistrate’s court and the high court of Gampaha to cancel Abeysekera’s bail rejection order previously issued by them.

The court while granting bail ordered that he could not leave the country without the court’s permission.

Abeysekera, as the head of the CID, had been probing many cases of wrongdoing against the ruling Rajapaksa family since 2015 when Mahinda Rajapaksa lost in the presidential election.

The Rajapaksa family faced many cases of malpractice, which they called a political witchhunt.

With the victory of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in November 2019, Abeysekera was transferred to a junior position outside the capital Colombo before being arrested in July of last year.

There was international pressure to release Abeysekara from detention as no charges had been found against him despite the continued detention.

Last week, a European parliament resolution expressed grave concern on Abeysekera’s case while calling for the repealing of the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

The Court of Appeal of Sri Lanka, commonly known as the Appeal Court, is the second most senior court in the Sri Lankan legal system, with only the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka above it.

