PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 16-06-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:16 IST
Gorakhpur: Man, wife killed in accident
A 30-year-old man and his wife were killed in a road accident in the Bansgaon area of Gorakhpur district on Wednesday after a pickup vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind, police said. Sanjay Gupta and his wife Shobha Gupta (28), residents of Mishroulia village in Kaudiram tehsil, were returning from Bansgaon when the accident took place near Chari village, they said.

While the woman died on the spot, her husband succumbed to his injuries in the local hospital. Police seized both the vehicles and detained the pickup driver. “Information about the accident has been sent to the family of the deceased couple. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. The pickup driver has been detained,” Sub Inspector Ajai Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

