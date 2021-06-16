Left Menu

Hungary to scrap Schengen border crossing restrictions next week -minister

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 16-06-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:16 IST
Hungary will scrap border crossing restrictions on its internal Schengen borders from June 24 and open all of its border crossings within the European Union's Schengen zone, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday in Bratislava.

Hungary tightened border crossing rules and closed its borders to foreigners last year on Sept. 1 as coronavirus case numbers were rising in neighbouring countries as the second wave of the pandemic hit the region.

"If the pandemic does not take an unexpected turn for the worse, we can eliminate the protection of internal Schengen border crossings," Szijjarto said in a video broadcast.

