Hospital compounder booked for sexually assaulting unconscious patient
A compounder has been booked for sexually abusing a patient admitted at the hospital where he worked, police said on Wednesday, adding the accused has absconded.
The incident took place on Tuesday night at Mahavir Hospital and a case was registered at Kotwali police station on the complaint received from the woman's father against compounder Ram Gujar, they said.
The woman was sent for medical examination and three teams were formed to nab Gujar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar said.
She was admitted at the hospital on Tuesday after she complained of stomachache.
The victim was unconscious due to medication when Gujar touched her inappropriately, according to the FIR.
The chief physician at the hospital was being interrogated and the CCTV footage was being scanned through, police said.
