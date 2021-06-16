Left Menu

Three held with Ambergris worth Rs 2.7 crore in Mumbai

The crime branch of Mumbai police arrested three persons who were trying to sell Ambergris or the vomit of whale valued about Rs 2.7 crore from suburban Mulund, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:03 IST
Three held with Ambergris worth Rs 2.7 crore in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

The crime branch of Mumbai police arrested three persons who were trying to sell Ambergris or the vomit of whale valued about Rs 2.7 crore from suburban Mulund, an official said on Wednesday. On receiving the information, unit-4 of the crime branch along with a forest officer raided a room at the Bomate Chawl on Tuesday evening and picked up three persons with the Ambergris weighing 2.7 kg, he said. The samples of the seized Ambergris were sent to marine biologists for examination. A case was registered against the three persons under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and they were arrested, he said, adding further investigation is underway. The sale of Ambergris, which is used to make perfume, is prohibited by law as the sperm whale is an endangered species that is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021