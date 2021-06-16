Ambani bomb scare case: NIA seeks custody of former cop
The National Investigation Agency NIA on Wednesday sought custody of dismissed police officer Sunil Mane in the case of explosives-laden SUV found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.Mane, a former police inspector who was arrested by the central agency in April, is in judicial custody in Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai.
Mane, a former police inspector who was arrested by the central agency in April, is in judicial custody in Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai. The NIA said in its remand plea that it wanted to confront him with Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav, two men arrested in the case last week. The court will hear the plea on Thursday.
Assistant inspector of Mumbai police Sachin Waze, now dismissed from service, is the prime accused in the case and has been arrested.
A total of four policemen have been arrested in the case so far.
