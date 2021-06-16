Left Menu

Man shot at in Jaipur

A man was shot at by two bike-borne assailants in broad daylight here on Wednesday, police said.The incident took place in the Karni Vihar police station area where the two bike-borne assailants opened fire on Aditya Jain. Bullet pierced through his left arm, DCP West Pradeep Mohan Sharma said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:11 IST
Man shot at in Jaipur
  • Country:
  • India

A man was shot at by two bike-borne assailants in broad daylight here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the Karni Vihar police station area where the two bike-borne assailants opened fire on Aditya Jain. Bullet pierced through his left arm, DCP (West) Pradeep Mohan Sharma said. Jain was admitted to state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital for treatment, he said.

Sharma said the incident seemed to be the result of past rivalry.

Jain in his complaint alleged that the attack was perpetrated by Mumbai-based builder Kamlesh Shinde. An attempt to murder case has been registered against him, the police official said.

The suspects are being searched on the basis of evidence provided by eyewitnesses and the CCTV footage, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021