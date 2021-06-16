Man shot at in Jaipur

A man was shot at by two bike-borne assailants in broad daylight here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the Karni Vihar police station area where the two bike-borne assailants opened fire on Aditya Jain. Bullet pierced through his left arm, DCP (West) Pradeep Mohan Sharma said. Jain was admitted to state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital for treatment, he said.

Sharma said the incident seemed to be the result of past rivalry.

Jain in his complaint alleged that the attack was perpetrated by Mumbai-based builder Kamlesh Shinde. An attempt to murder case has been registered against him, the police official said.

The suspects are being searched on the basis of evidence provided by eyewitnesses and the CCTV footage, police said.

