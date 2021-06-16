Left Menu

J-K Police nabs absconding rape accused from HP's Kangra

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man involved in a case of rape in 2017 in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was arrested from Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.

A team of Arnas-Reasi police station arrested Manish Thakur, originally hailing from Chassana Mahore, who had gone absconding after teh alleged rape of a 17- year-old girl in June 2017, they said.

Thakur evaded investigation by going underground and couldn't be apprehended since the registration of FIR, as he was continuously changing his hideouts in Mahore, Basholi and Himachal Pradesh, the officials said.

With this arrest after a long chase, the final report of the case will be produced in the court on merits, they said.

